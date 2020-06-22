Lucas Moura and Dele Alli available for Tottenham’s clash with West Ham

Tottenham will welcome back Lucas Moura and Dele Alli when they host West Ham.

Moura missed Friday’s game with Manchester United due to a knock while Alli was suspended because of his ill-advised social media post about coronavirus.

Japhet Tanganga (back) and Juan Foyth (knee) are not fit, but everyone else is available.

West Ham are once again without record signing Sebastien Haller and midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

Haller has yet to shake off a hip problem and Snodgrass could be facing a long spell out with a back issue.

Defender Angelo Ogbonna has trained following a hamstring injury and he will be assessed.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gazzaniga, Vorm, Aurier, Dier, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Foyth, Davies, Sessegnon, Lo Celso, Winks, Ndombele, Sissoko, Fernandes, Lamela, Skipp, Alli, Bergwijn, Son, Kane, Moura.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Rice, Cresswell, Noble, Soucek, Lanzini, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio, Randolph, Ngakia, Johnson, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Wilshere, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Ajeti, Silva.