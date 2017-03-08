Luis Enrique hails Barcelona's relentless belief after miraculous comeback
Luis Enrique hailed Barcelona after they never stopped believing in a stunning comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique lauded his team for always believing their incredible comeback against Paris Saint-Germain was possible.
The LaLiga giants left it late to stun PSG with a 6-1 win at Camp Nou on Wednesday, sealing a 6-5 aggregate victory in the Champions League last 16, having lost the first leg 4-0.
With just three minutes remaining of normal time, Barca still needed three goals – and they arrived via a Neymar brace and Sergi Roberto's 95th-minute effort.
"I don't think there has been anyone who has stopped believing," the outgoing coach told beIN Sports.
"The team has been impressive. We have risked a lot and it has been worth it. There are endings that sometimes happen in football and today it touched us."
WEDIDIT!! March 8, 2017
While Barca went 3-0 up early in the second half, Edinson Cavani's away goal appeared to have sealed the tie for PSG.
But Barca produced a stunning late flurry, Neymar scoring twice before his chipped pass for Roberto helped seal the comeback.
Luis Enrique added: "The key has been the faith the team have.
"With three goals needed in five minutes, we continued to push."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.