Luke Shaw debate ignited after claim England left-back WILL start against Netherlands in Euro 2024 semi-final

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw got his first minutes of Euro 2024 from the bench as England edged past Switzerland

Luke Shaw celebrates after England's win over Switzerland on penalties at Euro 2024.
Luke Shaw may have arrived onto the scene at Euro 2024 just in time to lay claim to a place in Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up for their semi-final clash with the Netherlands on Wednesday evening.

The Manchester United left-back was taken to Germany despite not having played since February through injury, with Southgate gambling on Shaw as his only out-and-out left-back in hopes he would be able to play a part once the tournament got under way.

