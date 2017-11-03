Manchester City are the best team in Europe, claims Pochettino

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino believes Manchester City are the best team in Europe following their immense start to the season.

City have picked up nine wins from 10 Premier League matches and have a 100 per cent record in Europe, scoring a hatful of goals in the process.

Their record of 47 goals across those two competitions has them netting 3.35 times per match on average, highlighting how effective they have been going forward.

Pochettino's Tottenham have also been impressing and attracted significant praise for their 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid.

But the Argentine believes City are on a different level at the moment.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's match at home to Crystal Palace, Pochettino said: "They [City] are doing very well in the Premier League and Champions League, showing unbelievable performances.

"The challenge for them is to be consistent for the whole season but they show great quality. Today, right now, they are the best team in Europe."

While Spurs can be expected to cruise against rock-bottom Palace, Pochettino is adamant the visitors will put up a fight and he spoke highly of opposing manager Roy Hodgson.

Palace preparations November 3, 2017

"It will be tough," Pochettino said. "It is always difficult to play after a game on Wednesday and also because the result was massive, but we must be ready.

"Crystal Palace are a good team. True, they struggled at the beginning of the season and changed their manager.

"Roy Hodgson is very good, we had good relationship when he was England manager and his team will be organised.

"The challenge is to be focused and forget the Real Madrid game and start to think Crystal Palace is another final for us because after defeat against Manchester United it's important to win again in the Premier League."