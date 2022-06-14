Manchester City report: Citizens eye two Premier League targets after sealing Erling Haaland deal
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Manchester City want to bring in Kalvin Phillips from Leeds and Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella
Manchester City will reportedly switch their attention to Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Brighton defender Marc Cucurella now that Erling Haaland’s signing is official.
The Premier League champions completed the capture of the striker from Borussia Dortmund on Monday on a five-year deal.
With one major deal in the bag, they will now look to reinforce other areas of the team.
According to the BBC (opens in new tab), the next names on Pep Guardiola’s shortlist are Phillips and Cucurella.
But both players could come at a significant cost, making it likely that the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan or Raheem Sterling must be sold first.
Manchester United were also linked with Phillips, but the England international is said to be reluctant to join Leeds’ direct rivals. (opens in new tab)
Football Insider (opens in new tab) writes that City have already tabled a bid for the 26-year-old, and a deal worth £50 million could convince Leeds to sell.
Brighton’s Player of the Year Cucurella only joined the south coast club last season, and his impressive impact could make him a pricey purchase.
The 23-year-old has a deal until 2026 with the Seagulls and was a key man for Graham Potter in 2021/22, making 34 Premier League appearances as they finished ninth.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
