Manchester City retain Premier League title with dramatic win over Aston Villa

Manchester City produced a thrilling comeback to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and retain their Premier League title in dramatic style on the Premier League's final day, as Liverpool were made to settle for second.

City went into the last day of the campaign knowing a win would see them crowned champions for the fourth time in five years.

But Pep Guardiola's side had to do it the hard way as they went behind to a Matty Cash goal late in the first half and then conceded a second to former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in the second period.

City were still narrowly ahead at the top of the table, with Liverpool being held to a 1-1 scoreline by Wolves at Anfield, but Guardiola's side stormed back with goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri and Gundogan again in the space of five minutes to clinch the title in style.

And they needed to as well because Liverpool forced their way in front late on through substitute Mohamed Salah and later Andy Robertson at Anfield to leave City needing a win.

Rather aptly, City's eighth top-flight title takes them above Villa to sit fifth outright on the all-time list.

They have also now won more Premier League titles (six - four under Guardiola and one each under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini) than any other team bar rivals Manchester United - whose record of 13 is safe until at least 2029.

It has been another fine season for Guardiola's side, who broke the 90-point barrier for the third time.

This will be City's only silverware of 2021-22 - after lifting at least two trophies in each of the previous four campaigns - but they remain arguably the best team on the planet.

Their latest success came after holding off a remarkable resurgence from Liverpool - who trailed the champions by 14 points in mid-January.

In the end, City pipped the Reds - who finished their season with a 2-1 win at home to Wolves - by a single point, just as they did three years ago.