Manchester City transfer news: Barcelona consider January swoop for Raheem Sterling

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo are January targets for Barcelona, according to reports.

The Catalan club are in desperate need of some attacking reinforcements after the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to PSG and Atletico Madrid respectively over the summer.

Sterling’s lack of game time under Pep Guardiola this season has not gone unnoticed at Camp Nou, El Mundo Deportivo writes, and the England international is on Barca’s shortlist.

The outlet believes the 26-year-old would be interested in a move away and that he fits the profile of player the Catalans are looking for, but he isn’t the only name on the shortlist.

Spain international Olmo, a former Barcelona youth player, was a target for Barca on deadline day but they failed in their efforts to agree a deal with Leipzig.

However, personal terms were agreed with the attacking midfielder and the La Liga giants will knock on the door of the German club again in January to try and revive talks.

Sterling’s future has been the subject of much discussion over the last year or so, and it’s no surprise to see an exit being talked about again now.

The winger has started just two Premier League games for the Citizens this season, despite an excellent showing at Euro 2020.

He has featured in every game, mostly off the bench, and scored against Norwich, but a player of Sterling's talent and experience could be forgiven for wanting a more fixed starting role.

Barca’s calamitous financial state has left them in a difficult position in the transfer market, but the report says that the club will have money to spend in January.

