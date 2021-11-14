Manchester City transfer news: Barcelona prepare Raheem Sterling offer as winger struggles for starts

Barcelona are preparing an offer for Raheem Sterling ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

Xavi Hernandez was confirmed as Ronald Koeman’s successor in the Camp Nou dugout last weekend.

The former midfielder inherits a Barcelona team which has won only four of its first 12 La Liga matches this term.

The Blaugrana are ninth in the table and could even struggle to qualify for the Champions League.

Xavi is keen to bolster his ranks in the January transfer window, despite Barcelona’s well-publicised financial issues.

The former Al Sadd manager believes the side requires more quality out wide, hence the interest in Sterling.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium this season.

Sterling has tended to be on the bench for City’s biggest games, including the meetings with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Indeed, the winger has only been included in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI for three Premier League games in 2021/22.

Sterling is out of contract in a little over 18 months’ time and is thought to be open to a move overseas.

According to Marca , Barcelona are working on a loan proposal for January – although negotiations with City could be tricky.

Xavi also admires Dani Olmo but the report states that the RB Leipzig star is unlikely to be available in the winter window.

Sterling, on the other hand, is not currently playing regular football and would probably welcome the chance to get more minutes elsewhere.

Barcelona could submit a loan offer with an option to buy, but City will be loath to lose the winger in the middle of the campaign.

Indeed, Sterling remains a key part of a squad which is hoping to compete on three fronts for the remainder of the season.

The powers that be at the Etihad – not least Guardiola – are likely to resist any offers for the 26-year-old until the summer.