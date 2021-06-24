Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola prepared to wait until next year for Harry Kane

Manchester City are still hopeful of prising Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but they’re happy to wait a year if they have to.

According to ESPN, the Premier League champions have made Kane their prime target and will hold on for him if they’re unable to complete a deal before the transfer deadline.

The 27-year-old striker, who has scored 221 goals for Spurs in all competitions, has declared his intention to leave the club in pursuit of trophies.

Silverware has eluded Kane so far in his career, with two League Cup finals ending in defeat, the latest coming against Man City earlier this year.

Tottenham also reached the Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino in 2019, but struggled to create chances as Liverpool won a tight game 2-0.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also weighing up offers for Kane after a superb individual season in which he registered the most goals and assists in the league.

His sterling efforts weren’t enough to get Spurs challenging at the top of the table, with Ryan Mason overseeing a seventh-place finish after Jose Mourinho was sacked.

Kane offers an unusual combination of clinical finishing and excellent link play, with the ability to drop deep and deliver incisive passes to those running in behind.

With Sergio Aguero departing the Etihad after a decade of outstanding service, Kane is top of Pep Guardiola’s shortlist for a replacement.

While Man City would prefer to complete a deal for Kane ahead of the new season, they believe they would be able to score enough goals regardless, having often played without a striker to great effect on the way to winning the title.

In addition to Gabriel Jesus, the club’s only recognised striker with top-level experience, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan have all played through the middle as a false nine.