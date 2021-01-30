Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola’s side reject David Alaba and plot striker move

Manchester City are not pursuing a deal for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to reports.

The Austria international is set to depart the Allianz Arena when his contract expires this summer.

Alaba has been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool in recent weeks, while some stories suggested City were also in the mix to sign him.

But according to the Manchester Evening News , Pep Guardiola’s side are not competing for Alaba’s signature.

Guardiola worked with Alaba during his time in charge of Bayern and is a big admirer of the player.

City have used Oleksandr Zinchenko and Joao Cancelo at left-back this season, and it is an area of the squad that many fans would like to see upgraded.

But City are not expected to make a move for the versatile Austrian, leaving the path clear for Madrid to complete a deal.

Indeed, while Liverpool were said to be interested in bringing the 28-year-old to Anfield, Madrid have always been favourites to win the race.

City are instead prioritising a move for a new striker, with Sergio Aguero facing an uncertain future.

The Argentine is out of contract in the summer and has yet to put pen to paper on an extension.

However, Goal report that City turned down the chance to re-sign Edin Dzeko this month.

The Bosnian striker is on his way out of Roma and City were sounded out over a potential reunion, but Guardiola’s side turned down the chance to bring in the 34-year-old.

Meanwhile City are closing in on the signing of two teenage starlets from Brazilian outfit Fluminense.

Kayky and Metinho are expected to seal moves to the City Football Group in the near future, according to Goal.

The two 17-year-olds are likely to start out with one of City’s sister clubs, before potentially making the move to the Etihad Stadium.

