Manchester City transfer news: Sergio Aguero on the verge of joining Barcelona

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is on the verge of sealing a move to Barcelona, according to reports.

The Argentina international will depart the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires on June 30.

Aguero is set to win a fifth Premier League title with City as he nears the end of a decade-long spell with the club.

The striker has been free to negotiate directly with non-English club since the start of the January transfer window.

Despite being permitted to, he has yet to sign a pre-contract agreement with another side.

He has, however, been heavily linked with Barcelona in recent months, and it appears the La Liga giants are about to get their man.

According to TvC Sports , the 32-year-old is close to reaching an agreement with the Catalan club.

His representatives have held discussions with Barcelona in recent weeks and personal terms will soon be agreed.

Aguero has been linked with some of City’s domestic rivals, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

But the latest reports suggest the Argentine will bid farewell to English football at the end of the campaign.

Barcelona sold Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid last summer and have been on the lookout for a replacement in recent months.

Aguero, who is close friends with international team-mate Lionel Messi, now looks set to lead the line at the Camp Nou next term.

He is expected to put pen to paper on a two-year deal and could even take a pay cut in order to join the cash-strapped club.

An announcement could be made as early as next week, with Barcelona hoping to have all the details ironed out soon.

However, it remains to be seen whether Messi will stay put as he prepares to enter the final two months of his contract.

Manchester City are keeping close tabs on the situation, with Barcelona yet to offer their star player a new deal.

