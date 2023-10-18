Manchester United defender Harry Maguire to make shock move to Champions League side: report

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been offered a shock move to leave Old Trafford in January, with a club still in the Champions League courting his signature.

Maguire has massively fallen out of favour at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, and looked destined to leave the club in the summer. West Ham United agreed a £30m deal with the Red Devils, but personal terms proved an issue and he subsequently stayed in Manchester.

While West Ham still remain a potential destination in January, a surprise Champions League club have emerged in the race for the 30-year-old, presenting a more enticing offer for Maguire to agree to.

Ten Hag isn't convinced by Maguire (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TalkSport, AC Milan are currently monitoring Maguire's situation at Manchester United, and could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

It is likely a £30m offer would still be needed for the Italian giants to agree a deal with the Premier League side, but Maguire has revealed he is open to leaving should his lack of game time continue.

"I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month," Maguire said during an England press conference. “If it carries on I am sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things.

Maguire risks losing his England place (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It has been tough, I want to play games, I want to feel important to the club and to the rest of the team. I haven’t been playing nowhere near as much as I would like. I just have to make sure I am ready to take the opportunities when they come along."

Especially with Euro 2024 coming up in the summer, Maguire will want to ensure his place in the England starting XI isn't under threat by playing regularly. A move to AC Milan, who currently top the Serie A table and still have a chance of progressing from their Champions League group, could offer the perfect escape from Manchester United.

Maguire's England team-mate Fikayo Tomori already plays for AC Milan, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also at the club. Chris Smalling has proven in recent years how leaving Old Trafford for Serie A can be a positive step, too, having lifted the Europa Conference League with Roma in 2021/22.

