Manchester United hand new deal to Tahith Chong

Manchester United have announced young Dutch winger Tahith Chong has put pen to paper on a new contract which runs until June 2022, with the option to extend for a further year.

The Holland Under-21 international first joined United’s academy in 2016 from Feyenoord and has progressed to the fringes of the first team, making 14 appearances in total, mainly as a substitute.

Chong, who made his senior debut off the bench in United’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Reading in January last year, has made four starts this season but none in the Premier League.

However, after committing his future to the Red Devils, the 20-year-old said on the club website: “When I joined Manchester United as a youngster, it was a dream come true.

“It is an honour every time I pull on the shirt and represent this club. I am working hard every day to improve and I know this is the perfect environment to develop my game.

“The opportunity to learn from the manager, his coaching staff and the world-class players here is fantastic.

“I am delighted to sign this new contract and really grateful for the chance to prove myself here for many years to come.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “Tahith works extremely hard every day and he is constantly improving.

“We are pleased with the progress he has made since he stepped up from the academy and are looking forward to continuing to develop his talent.

“Tahith has great potential; given his age, ability and work ethic, we can see that he has a bright future at Manchester United.”