Manchester United star ridiculed for suggesting they can win Champions League

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has drawn criticism from fans after he suggested the Red Devils will be able to win the Champions League this season.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's second Champions League group game of 2023/24 against Galatasaray on Tuesday, Varane argued that while they have started the new campaign slowly, they still have the quality in the squad to excel in Europe.

When asked if Manchester United can win the elite competition, Varane said: "Yes I think so.

Varane and Ten Hag spoke at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The quality is in the squad. This competition you have to take care of every detail. Good mentality. We have to make some improvements, not the start we expected. We have the ability to compete with the best teams in the world."

However, the Frenchman's inherent belief in his team-mates has been ridiculed by fans on social media. Many pointed towards their latest defeat against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, while others suggested teams such as Manchester City, Arsenal and Real Madrid are streets ahead of Erik ten Hag's side at the moment.

One user commented on X: "This badly coached team couldn’t even beat Palace at home", while another said: "They are nowhere near good [enough]".

Elsewhere, one bluntly stated: "Rapheal Varane, Comedian of the Year."

Zaha will be looking to down his former side (Image credit: Getty Images)

One even referred to Varane's five Champions League victories at Real Madrid, suggesting he is confused as to which club he is now playing at.

"Man thinks he is still at Madrid".

Ten Hag also addressed Manchester United's chances, though he refused to look any further ahead than the game in question on Tuesday. With Mauro Icardi, Wilfried Zaha, Hakim Ziyech and Dries Mertens all playing for the Turkish side, the Dutch boss highlights the areas his side needs to improve in.

"Top football is all about results, but if the execution is not right, the process is not right, you don't win, so both [what's more important: result or display]," Ten Hag said.

"We know that [Galatasaray quality], it's not only Zaha and Icardi, but there's Mertens and Ziyech, so they have a lot more and it's about the team. We have to defend that and have to be at our best to get the right result."

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has said he understands why fans booed during the defeat to Palace.