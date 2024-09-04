Manchester United midfielder could seal dramatic exit despite transfer window having closed

Manchester United's summer clear-out could be about to become stretched even further.

The Red Devils have sanctioned the sales of Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Greenwood to name a few with INEOS sweeping the deck to allow incomings at Old Trafford this summer. Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte have all since arrived alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

But questions have still been asked over the future of another current first-teamer at the Theatre of Dreams, with his performances steadily declining over the past 12 months. With the transfer market still open in some other European countries, Manchester United could be about to sanction the sale of another high-earner.

Casemiro was lambasted for his showing against Liverpool on Sunday, as Erik ten Hag's side lost 3-0 against their bitter rivals on home soil. The former Real Madrid man was blamed for both of the Merseysiders' first two goals and was then dragged off at half-time to be replaced by academy graduate Toby Collyer.

According to Sports Witness, Galatasaray have approached Manchester United with a late offer for the 32-year-old. The Turkish transfer window does not shut until September 13 and they’ve been linked with a number of players from the Premier League this summer so far.

A season-long loan has been discussed with Casemiro still under contract at Old Trafford until June 2026 with Manchester United also holding the option to extend that deal by a further year. His estimated salary of £ 350,000 a week is said to be a stumbling block with the Brazil international one of the highest-paid players at the club.

Casemiro was heavily criticised for his performances against Liverpool at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfermarkt values the Red Devils midfielder at €20milllion (£16.8million) and with Ugarte having just arrived from PSG, it seems as though Casemiro's days at Manchester United are beginning to take a turn. His performances at the back end of the 2023/24 season were also heavily criticised, especially during the 4-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

FourFourTwo would agree that any deal to sell Casemiro permanently would be a viable option, but given the sale of McTominay, it looks as though Ten Hag's decision over the experienced midfielder has already been made up. We expect him to stay at the club.

Manchester United suffered a poor defeat to Liverpool (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

