Manchester United: PSG block approach for Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United have been turned away after making their first approach to PSG about managerial target Mauricio Pochettino, say reports.

The former Spurs boss is widely understood to be the Red Devils’ top candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked last week following a 4-1 Premier League defeat to Watford.

A report in the Manchester Evening News says that United have been offered encouragement about Pochettino’s willingness to leave the French club for them mid-season.

But their initial enquiry was rebuffed by the Ligue 1 side.

The Argentine isn’t happy in the French capital and is said to be open to a Manchester move, despite publicly talking down the prospect.

Ahead of his side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday, he said: “Rumours are there, we need to live with that."

“We are so focused, giving 100 per cent to get our best from the club and the players. I am so happy at Paris Saint-Germain, for tomorrow we are so focused to get the best results we can."

For the time being, Michael Carrick has been placed in charge of the first team.

The former midfielder led United to a 2-0 win away to Villarreal on Tuesday to secure a place in the Champions League last 16.

But reports say that he isn’t being considered as an option to lead the club for the rest of the season, as United have drawn up a five-man interim manager shortlist.

Rudi Garcia, Ernesto Valverde, Paulo Fonseca, Ralf Rangnick and Lucien Favre are being considered as United look for an experienced boss to guide them for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

