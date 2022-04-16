Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag identifies cheaper midfield alternative to Declan Rice

Manchester United's incoming manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to confirm the appointment of the Ajax boss at the end of the month.

Ten Hag, who has won two Eredivisie titles at the Johan Cruyff Arena, is set to replace interim head coach Ralf Rangnick ahead of next term.

He will be United's sixth manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 after a 27-year tenure.

Ten Hag has already begun work on identifying potential transfer targets for his new club.

According to ESPN, the Dutchman admires Tchouameni and hopes to bring him to Old Trafford for the 2022/23 campaign.

Ten Hag discussed recruitment during his interviews with members of the Old Trafford hierarchy, and Tchouameni was among the names mentioned.

The club's recruitment team has been independently identifying its own targets, but Ten Hag will have a say on who comes through the door.

Tchouameni is enjoying a fine season for Monaco, who are open to offers for the 22-year-old this summer.

They could demand up to £58m for the former Bordeaux man, but that would still make him considerably cheaper than Declan Rice.

The West Ham man has also been linked to United but his current employers value him at £150m.

PSG are also keen on Tchouameni but the youngster would prefer a move outside of Ligue 1.

Chelsea are also known to be admirers but United hope to steal a march on their Premier League rivals, who are in the process of being sold to a new owner.

United are likely to lose Paul Pogba at the end of the campaign, with the Frenchman's contract set to expire on June 30.

Several sides, including Real Madrid and PSG, are planning talks with the World Cup winner.

Nemanja Matic has already announced he will depart Old Trafford in the summer, so Tchouameni is unlikely to be their only midfield target.

NOW READ...

How Bruno Fernandes cost Mauricio Pochettino the Manchester United job

Ranked! The 10 best strikers in the world right now

Bobby Robson at Barcelona: How one stormy season became the making of Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Ronaldo