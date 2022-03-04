Manchester United report: Erik Ten Hag makes surprise transfer request

Manchester United target Erik Ten Hag has made a demand that may surprise some, ahead of a potential move to the Old Trafford hot seat.

The 52-year-old is thought to be one of the Red Devils' top two targets for the manager's job. Currently navigating an excellent Champions League campaign this season at Ajax, the Dutchman is thought to be tactically astute and the perfect pressing boss to continue after Ralf Rangnick's interimship ends this May.

But despite fans not knowing if he's going to be at the Johan Cruyff Arena next season, Ten Hag has requested the club bring AZ star Owen Wijndal to the side, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Those who are keen on the Ajax manager's credentials may take this as a sign that he's not going to come to the Premier League. Ten Hag has been the subject of interest from other clubs in the past but has been in Ajax now for five years.

However, the fact that he's targeting a new left-back for his current team doesn't seem like conclusive proof over his future either way.

The Manchester United job is thought to be a two-horse race at current between Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino. This week, however, reports came out that Carlo Ancelotti could well be in the frame for the position, thanks to a recommendation from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will step into a consultancy role following the end of his stint in the dugout.

