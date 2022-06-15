Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag to bolster midfield with big double-signing

Manchester United could be bringing both Christian Eriksen and Frenkie De Jong to Old Trafford this summer.

New United manager Erik ten Hag has made midfield an area of priority as he sets about reshaping the squad ahead of 2022/23.

According to MailOnline (opens in new tab), the Red Devils remain in talks with Barcelona (opens in new tab) over a move for Dutch international De Jong – who played under Ten Hag at Ajax (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Getty)

The report also states that United's apparent interest in Eriksen – a free agent after leaving Brentford – would not stop them from signing De Jong, who is said to be their primary target.

Eriksen has enjoyed an inspiring return to the top level, having suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at last summer's Euros.

His creative influence had a marked impact on Brentford's season, helping the Bees finish 13th in their first-ever Premier League campaign.

(Image credit: Getty)

Speaking about his future earlier this week, the former Tottenham and Inter Milan man said (opens in new tab), "I have different offers and options... I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn't essential for me."

That might be just as well for United, who slumped to a sixth-placed finish last season and will have to make do with the Europa League next term.

As number ten, Eriksen wouldn't fill a gaping hole for United – he'd be competing with Bruno Fernandes for a spot in the side – but with Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba all having left, there is a lack of attacking midfield depth at Old Trafford.

Bringing in a deeper-lying, defensively adept playmaker of De Jong's ilk is a more pressing need for the 13-time Premier League champions – but it does seem like their would be room for both him and Eriksen in Ten Hag's squad...

More Manchester United stories

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.