Manchester United report: Former star with sensational offer to return to Old Trafford

Manchester United's former striker Javier Hernandez has offered to return to the club for free.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for another forward as Cristiano Ronaldo seeks to depart the club.

The Portugal international has asked for permission to leave United (opens in new tab) before the summer transfer window closes for business on September 1.

The club does not wish to sell Ronaldo, who appeared off the bench in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Brighton (opens in new tab) in the Premier League.

But United are nevertheless keen to bring in another attacking option to compete for game time with Ronaldo and Anthony Martial.

Benjamin Sesko was thought to be among their top targets, but the Red Bull Salzburg striker has instead agreed to join RB Leipzig (opens in new tab) in 2023.

United have also withdrawn their interest in Marko Arnautovic of Bologna after their pursuit of the Austria international triggered a backlash among the club's supporters.

Arnautovic, who will turn 34 in April, was a stop-gap solution and Hernandez has offered to fulfil that role at his old club.

"Man, I mean, there are these situations and I know the narratives because of my age and my past," the LA Galaxy striker said ahead of a match between MLS All-Stars and Liga MX All-Stars.

"If United came for me then I’d say ‘yes, I’ll play for free.’ Of course, you know, I’d do that.

"But I also want to be very respectful to my club. I am playing very consistently and in my mind and my world, my conviction is all about winning a championship with LA Galaxy."

The Mexico international scored 59 goals for United between 2010 and 2015, during which time he won two Premier League titles.

And Hernandez says he is not surprise that the Red Devils have struggled to replace Alex Ferguson.

“To substitute that man like that is not easy. It is like winning the lottery. Do you think anyone you hire afterwards is going to be able to do 80 per cent of what Ferguson did?" he added.