Manchester United report: More problems as Red Devils face fresh competition for target

Manchester United are facing competition from Newcastle for the signature of Benjamin Sesko, according to reports.

The Red Bull Salzburg striker emerged as a target for the Red Devils last week, and the club are now ready to step up their interest in the young starlet.

Erik ten Hag's team suffered a 1-0 loss to Brighton (opens in new tab) on matchday one of the Premier League season, and there have been renewed calls for United to bring in more new faces.

Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez have arrived at Old Trafford so far this summer, but the consensus is that more needs to be done before the window closes on September 1.

(Image credit: PA)

United will not have a clear run at Sesko, however, with Newcastle (opens in new tab) now ready to join the race.

That is according to a report by the Northern Echo (opens in new tab), which states that Eddie Howe's side are ready to make a push for the teenaged talent.

Newcastle have already made their interest in Sesko known, but they are now poised to make a formal offer for the striker.

Sesko, who scored 11 goals in all competitions for Salzburg last season, is seen as the ideal player to provide cover for Callum Wilson up front.

The former Bournemouth (opens in new tab) frontman is currently being backed up by Chris Wood, and Newcastle are keen to secure an upgrade on the New Zealand international.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts Editor's Pick (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £70 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £70 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Editor's Pick (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £100 (opens in new tab) Preorder (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

"I love the individuals we have, but I’d like to add some more quality to that if possible," Howe said after watching his team's comfortable 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) on Saturday.

Goal (opens in new tab) reports that Manchester United are still keen on Sesko despite their recent bid for Marko Arnautovic, which was turned down by Bologna (opens in new tab).

Salzburg are holding out for around £50m for a player who has been likened to Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils face Brentford (opens in new tab) this weekend, while Newcastle travel to Brighton.