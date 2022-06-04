Manchester United report: Paul Pogba weighs up offers from three European giants
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
The midfielder is considering his options after United announced he will leave on a free transfer later this month
Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus have made offers to departing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, say reports, but the Frenchman is yet to decide who he will join.
The Red Devils announced earlier this week that the 29-year-old will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.
That means he will be available as a free agent, and suitors aren’t in short supply.
Sky Sports reports that Real Madrid, PSG and Juve have all made tempting offers, which Pogba will consider during his off-season holiday in the USA.
His final choice will come down to football, rather than financial, motives, as it could be the last big transfer of the World Cup winner’s career.
All three clubs have long been linked with the midfielder, and Juventus have a pre-existing relationship.
Pogba won four consecutive Serie A titles in Turin, as well as two Coppa Italias, during four years there between 2012 and 2016.
But a return home to Paris could be tempting, as could joining the reigning European champions at the Bernabeu.
Manchester City were also in the frame for Pogba’s signature, but the player turned them down.
More Manchester United stories
New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.
There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.
