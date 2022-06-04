Manchester United report: Paul Pogba weighs up offers from three European giants

Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus have made offers to departing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, say reports, but the Frenchman is yet to decide who he will join.

The Red Devils announced earlier this week that the 29-year-old will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

That means he will be available as a free agent, and suitors aren’t in short supply.

Sky Sports reports that Real Madrid, PSG and Juve have all made tempting offers, which Pogba will consider during his off-season holiday in the USA.

His final choice will come down to football, rather than financial, motives, as it could be the last big transfer of the World Cup winner’s career.

All three clubs have long been linked with the midfielder, and Juventus have a pre-existing relationship.

Pogba won four consecutive Serie A titles in Turin, as well as two Coppa Italias, during four years there between 2012 and 2016.

But a return home to Paris could be tempting, as could joining the reigning European champions at the Bernabeu.

Manchester City were also in the frame for Pogba’s signature, but the player turned them down.

