Manchester United report: Rivals ready to battle for Bayern Munich contract rebel

A Manchester bidding war could be on the horizon after Serge Gnabry’s refusal to sign a new Bayern Munich contract reportedly caught the attention of Premier League rivals United and City.

The Germany international is in the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga champions and if he doesn’t agree new terms, they could be convinced to cash in on him while they can.

According to the Sun (opens in new tab), Gnabry has rejected a new deal worth around £200,000 per week, leaving the Bavarian giants considering a £35 million sale.

(Image credit: Getty)

For City, the 26-year-old could be an ideal replacement for Raheem Sterling if the England international leaves for Chelsea this summer.

Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez have already arrived to bolster the attacking options for Pep Guardiola, but Sterling and Gabriel Jesus could be heading out.

United are also said to be monitoring Gnabry’s contract situation, but the Red Devils have moved slowly in the transfer window thus far.

(Image credit: Getty)

Erik ten Hag is yet to be handed a new signing since arriving at the club, and their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was dealt a blow when Barcelona president Joan Laporta insisted the midfielder wasn’t for sale. (opens in new tab)

Cristiano Ronaldo made a shock request to leave the club (opens in new tab) if a suitable offer arrives from a Champions League club, and a new forward would certainly be required if the Portuguese superstar departs.

Former Arsenal forward Gnabry has excelled since moving to Germany, and scored 17 goals in all competitions for Bayern last season.

