Manchester United rub shoulders with The Rock and Hollywood stars
The Premier League giants had a proper taste of Hollywood after rubbing shoulders with some A-list celebrities on Tuesday.
Manchester United already rolled out the red carpet for star recruit Romelu Lukaku.
But the Premier League giants had a proper taste of Hollywood after rubbing shoulders with some A-list celebrities on Tuesday.
In Los Angeles for the International Champions Cup, United – including former player Bojan Djordjic – bumped into WWE-star-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Standing almost two metres tall, The Rock would make a decent goalkeeper should David de Dea ever leave Old Trafford.
Walked out of my meeting at the hotel to a nice surprise. Good to meet some of the boys.July 12, 2017
You're welcome at Old Trafford any time!July 12, 2017
United midfielder Juan Mata was also snapped with award-winning actress Julia Roberts following training in the United States.
Roberts is a keen football fan, having been spotted at Old Trafford and Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu in recent months.
Manchester United kick-off their pre-season against MLS side LA Galaxy on July 15 before facing Real Salt Lake two days later.
United's ICC campaign gets underway with a Manchester derby on July 20, followed by fixtures against Real Madrid (July 23) and Barcelona (July 26).
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.