Manchester United on standby as Atletico Madrid lower asking price of long-term target

Saul is a long-term target for Manchester United, who are believed to have enquired about the player on numerous occasions over the past few years.

Atletico have thus far always pointed to the 25-year-old's £125 million release clause with regards to naming their price.

But, according to the Telegraph, Atletico would be willing to let Saul go for less this January.

The Spain international signed a nine-year contract back when Diego Simeone's side won La Liga and reached two Champions League finals.

Saul was seen as a core member of a successful side and thus too valuable to lose, so he remained in Madrid - despite reported widespread interest.

Atletico were also serving a transfer ban at the time and ruled out selling anyone other than fringe players.

Now, however, it's understood that Atletico would not stand in Saul's way if he should want to leave the Wanda Metropolitano and will now only ask for £85m.

United have suffered in Paul Pogba's absence this season, as he has dealt with an ankle injury for the last two months.

Scott McTominay has led by example and injected some energy into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Reds.

But it's reported that Saul's mastery of the number eight role is very appealing to the Reds as they seek to unleash more creativity.

Solskjaer previously admitted that the club wouldn't hesitate to make moves in the January market if the right deals were to come about.

Chelsea reportedly retain an interest in Saul, but are prioritising other areas of the pitch for strengthening.

