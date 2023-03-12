Manchester United: The games Casemiro will miss after red card vs Southampton
Casemiro was sent off in Manchester United's 0-0 draw against Southampton on Sunday and will be suspended for four matches
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will be suspended for four matches after his red card against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Brazilian was sent off after 34 minutes for a dangerous challenge on Southampton attacker Carlos Alcaraz, which initially earned him a yellow card but was then upgraded to a red following a VAR check.
Casemiro, who was also sent off against Crystal Palace earlier this season, was in tears and had to be consoled by his team-mates as he left the pitch at Old Trafford.
Having received two straight red cards, he will miss four games for United in the competition and given his fine form since signing last summer from Real Madrid, that will be a blow for manager Erik ten Hag.
The 31-year-old, who was sent off only twice in his entire career at Real Madrid across 10 years and 336 games, will miss the home fixtures against Brentford and Everton, plus away games at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.
With United's next Premier League game not due to be played until April 2, that could change if their oustanding fixture away to Brighton is rescheduled to take place earlier than any of the above-mentioned matches.
Either way, Casemiro should be back for the home game against Chelsea on April 22nd and the trip to Tottenham five days later.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.