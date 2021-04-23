Manchester United transfer news: Edinson Cavani edges closer to exit door after meeting

Edinson Cavani has reiterated his desire to leave Manchester United in a meeting with club officials, according to reports.

The Uruguay international has impressed since moving to Old Trafford last summer.

Cavani has scored 10 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, and United are keen to keep him around.

The striker is out of contract in the summer, though, and he continues to be linked with a move away from Manchester.

And according to Depo , Cavani has again told key figures at United that he does not intend to sign a new deal.

The Red Devils have the option to extend the contract by another 12 months, but the former PSG star is keen to return to South America.

Cavani moved to Europe at the start of 2007 and has not played on his home continent since the beginning of his career.

The 34-year-old wants to be closer to his family, with Boca Juniors leading the race for his signature.

Juan Roman Riquelme, a Boca legend who currently works as the club’s vice-president, has reportedly held talks with Cavani.

Marcos Rojo joined the Buenos Aires-based side from United earlier this year, and he is keen to be reunited with Cavani in Argentina.

“I talk a lot with Cavani. We were together for about four or five months in Manchester but he’s a great person and we have a good relationship,” the defender told ESPN earlier this month.

“When I came here he asked how I was doing, if I was having a good time, because he saw everything I went through in England.

“It’s important that great players, the size of Cavani, who is a historical player from Uruguay and who played in very great teams, say they want to come and play at Boca. I think he speaks very well of the club and Argentine football.

“When I told him that there was the possibility of coming to Boca, he told me that he had also spoken with [Juan] Roman [Riquelme] and that he liked the option very much, that he would be interested in the future. He has to make that decision with his family.”

