Manchester United 'close' to signing player who could become the fastest in the Premier League: report

Manchester United are said to be closing in on a deal for a superstar speedster who may become the quickest in the Premier League.

The Red Devils were outplayed last night away to Arsenal a new boss Ruben Amorim tasted defeat in the dugout for the first time. The Portuguese told Amazon Prime Sport after the clash that plenty of work lies ahead, with an overhaul expected at Old Trafford.

Amorim has several quick players in their squad – notably Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho – but may look to bring in another player known for his blistering pace.

Manchester United chasing superstar speed merchant

Alejandro Garnacho may no longer be the fastest player at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently the fastest player at Manchester United is Alejandro Garnacho, who clocked a top speed of 35.5 km/h earlier on this season.

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven is still the quickest player in the Premier League – but even he could see himself drop down the standings compared to the man that Manchester United want to bring in to revamp their side.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is the fastest man in the league (Image credit: Alamy)

Football365 have reported that United are stepping up their chase of Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies and close “close” to “stealing” the Canadian from the clutches of Real Madrid.

Davies, ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-backs in the world right now, is a free agent at the end of the current season, with Los Blancos having offered terms for a contract next summer.

United, meanwhile, began informal enquiries last month over a deal, which could be ramped up with Amorim keen on expanding his options at left wing-back. Tyrell Malacia started in the role last night but was withdrawn at half-time.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Davies would be a huge statement for Amorim – but one that the club is perhaps better off not making.

Canada defender and captain Alphonso Davies at the 2024 Copa America (Image credit: Alamy)

United have a habit of signing big-name superstars who flatter to deceive once they arrive and while Davies is a world-class talent, it may be sensible to spend money a little more wisely and get the wage bill down. There's no indication that the left-back could have his head turned either, with Real further along in their pursuit of the star than United.

Transfermarkt currently value Davies at €70 million. United take on Nottingham Forest this weekend when Premier League action returns.