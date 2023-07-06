Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea set for Saudi Arabia move: report
Manchester United could lose David De Gea to the Saudi Pro League revolution, with the goalkeeper considering a Middle Eastern move
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea could be set to move Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.
The Spaniard was once rated as one of the world's best between the sticks but has come under increased scrutiny in recent years. Erik ten Hag's arrival has seen Manchester United place more emphasis on the goalkeeper playing out from the back – and despite keeping De Gea as his No.1 all season at Old Trafford, the club have now released him, yet remain in discussions over his future according to the Evening Standard.
"I will not say he’ll always be my No.1, because in a club like Manchester United there must be competition in all positions,” Ten Hag told The Times. “You can’t do it with 11 players. It is impossible. You need double positions.”
According to the Mail, Saudi side Al Nassr are planning to reunite De Gea with former United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.
De Gea could be expected to pick up £250,000 a week in wages, should he make the switch.
United, meanwhile, remain in talks for Andre Onana, according to Sky Sports.
"There is optimism a proposal of around £40 million up front plus £5m in add-ons (€52.5m) could get a deal over the line," according to the report.
Onana has worked with Ten Hag at Ajax before and has only spent a season at Champions League runners-up Inter Milan after moving to Serie A 12 months ago.
The Nottingham Post, meanwhile, reports that Dean Henderson is in talks with Nottingham Forest over a permanent move.
Manchester United transfer news is doing the rounds, with the Red Devils said to be in the market for several stars this summer.
Andre Onana is wanted in goal, Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani are wanted up front, while wonderkid Vitor Roque has been linked, too. Portuguese teen Joao Neves is on the radar, while his countryman Goncalo Ramos is in the crosshairs. United have also enquired about Theo Hernandez, while Jadon Sancho has been put up for sale.
Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford looks set to remain with a bumper new contract.
