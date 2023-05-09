Manchester United hold goalkeeper talks with €65m option favourite to replace David De Gea: report

Manchester United have intensified talks over the goalkeeper position at the club, as Erik ten Hag looks to a future which may not involve David De Gea.

The Spaniard was yet again at fault for Manchester United as the Red Devils lost 1-0 to West Ham United in the Premier League at the weekend, opening the door for Liverpool to potentially leapfrog them into fourth place. De Gea has made several high-profile howlers this season but has a clause to remain at Old Trafford next season.

According to ESPN (opens in new tab), United are in talks with the 32-year-old but have given him no assurances about holding the No.1 shirt should he choose to remain at the club he has represented 540 times. Dean Henderson, meanwhile, is also set to have talks with the club over his future when he returns from his loan at Nottingham Forest.

Dean Henderson has been on loan at Nottingham Forest all season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report is linking Porto star Diogo Costa with a move to Old Trafford, as United look to bring in a longterm replacement for De Gea.

Such a transfer would set the Red Devils back €75m, however. This was confirmed (opens in new tab) by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) when the Portuguese custodian signed a new deal with his club.

Despite rumours linking De Gea with an exit, however, Ten Hag backed his No.1 when asked about him in the aftermath of the West Ham defeat.

"He has the most clean sheets in the Premier League, so we would not be in this position without him," the Dutchman said. "So he has fully my belief, no concerns. Mistakes happen, but as a team you have to deal with it, you have to show character, be resilient and bounce back and this team will do."

Erik ten Hag has backed David De Gea publicly (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are also believed to be interested in the likes of David Raya and Robert Sanchez.

De Gea is valued at €15m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

