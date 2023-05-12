Manchester United set to beat Arsenal to Declan Rice transfer: report

Manchester United are to beat Arsenal to sign Declan Rice this summer with a mammoth bid to heap "misery" on the Gunners' transfer plans.

That's according to one report that says the West Ham United captain has shot to the top of Erik ten Hag's wishlist, following an assured display in the centre of midfield against Manchester United. The Hammers beat the Red Devils 1-0 at the London Stadium last weekend, with Rice putting in an assured display in the centre of midfield.

While Football Insider (opens in new tab) claims that Arsenal are in pole position for the England international, The Sun (opens in new tab) says that Ten Hag has sat up to take note – and now, the 20-time English league champions are prepared to financially outmuscle the Gunners.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a big fan of Declan Rice, according to reports (Image credit: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ten Hag has apparently "long been an admirer" of Rice, who "rocketed to the top" of his wishlist in the 1-0 win last weekend. Ole Gunner Solskjaer, too, was linked with bringing the 24-year-old (opens in new tab) to Old Trafford during his tenure as manager.

West Ham boss David Moyes has frequently suggested, however, that Rice could be worth nine figures to the East Londoners, potentially pricing Arsenal out of a move. The Gunners' record signing sits at the £72 million they paid for Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

The Daily Star (opens in new tab) says Manchester United are looking to sell Scott McTominay this summer – and should the club receive a large enough fee for the Scotland international, he could, in part, fund the move for Rice.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in Moises Caicedo. The Gunners are unlikely to be able to afford both him and Rice this summer.

Arsenal may be forced to abandon a move for Declan Rice (Image credit: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

West Ham, meanwhile, look to be on the verge of a European final after beating AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the Europa Conference League final.

Rice is valued to be worth around €80m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United and Arsenal stories

The rumour mill is ticking over when it comes to new faces at Old Trafford. Two Brighton stars have been linked, with another two Bundesliga players rumoured.

Three big names have been linked with exits, however, while James Ward-Prowse is reportedly on the midfield shortlist. Goncalo Ramos is a target and Bruno Fernandes might yet leave.

For Arsenal, Mason Mount is an option in midfield, with Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby rumoured in the attack. Both Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Crystal Palace star Wilf Zaha are on the radar, too. Younger stars are interesting the Gunners, too: Vitor Roque might end up at the Emirates, while Flamengo's Matheus Franca is being watched.

Meanwhile, cult hero Mathieu Flamini has refused to rule out a move to buy Arsenal.