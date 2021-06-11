Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba's future still undecided

Paul Pogba has not ruled out a move to PSG, with Manchester United reportedly having opened talks with the midfielder’s representatives over a new deal.

Pogba is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer, and United will be determined to avoid letting the Frenchman leave on a free transfer.

According to the Mirror, United are keen to tie Pogba down for several more years at least. The 28-year-old returned to the club in 2016, following a four-year spell in Italy with Juventus.

However, at a pre-Euro 2020 press conference on Wednesday, Presnel Kimpembe and Kingsley Coman – current and former PSG players respectively – teased their France teammate about a potential move to the French capital.

In response a day later, Pogba emphasised that he is “still a Manchester United player” – although he didn’t dodge the issue entirely, adding: “Contacts with PSG? I have an agent that deals with all that. I don’t have [PSG president Nasser] Al-Khelaifi’s number.”

Pogba played some of the best football of his career in 2020/21, proving instrumental to United’s ultimately short-lived surge to the top of the Premier League pile in January. He would undoubtedly be key to any title push next season.

That said, how far away are United from realistically challenging for those top honours? They may have finished second this time around, but they still ended up 12 points behind a Manchester City side who, though an absolute force for the majority of the campaign, endured an extremely poor start but their exceedingly high standards.

Even a perfect summer transfer window – United have already had their latest bid for Jadon Sancho turned down by Borussia Dortmund – probably won't be enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to close the gap to their great rivals in 2021/22.

Equally, PSG appear well equipped to win their first ever Champions League in the near future, having fallen to City in the semi-finals last season and lost out to Bayern Munich in the final in 2020. Pogba may be a World Cup winner, but he is yet to get his hands on European club football’s ultimate prize.

