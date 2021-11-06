Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils rejected chance of new Paul Pogba deal in 2019

Manchester United missed the chance to tie Paul Pogba down to a new deal in 2019, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract next summer and looks set to depart Old Trafford on a free transfer.

PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus are all interested in the midfielder, who will be free to hold talks with non-English clubs from January onwards.

United are still keen to keep hold of Pogba but they now expect to lose him at the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils played a then-world record fee of £89m to bring the Frenchman back to the club in 2016.

But they now look set to lose him for nothing for the second time in Pogba's career.

And it has emerged that United had the opportunity to secure the midfielder's long-term future two years ago.

According to the Daily Mail, Pogba and his representatives informed the club that he would be open to signing a new deal in 2019.

Several major European clubs were chasing him at that time, but Pogba wanted to stay put.

He informed United chiefs that he would be happy to put pen to paper on a contract extension.

However, the club opted against offering him a new deal and instead triggered a clause in the existing agreement which extended his stay by 12 months.

That took Pogba up to 2022 but now leaves United in a precarious position with no control over the future of one of their most valuable assets.

The club may well regret their decision two years on, although the report states that Pogba has not ruled out signing a new deal at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old will miss Saturday's Manchester derby as part of a three-game ban generated by his red card against Liverpool.

Pogba will not be able to play a Premier League game until Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side visit Chelsea on November 28.

