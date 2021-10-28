Manchester United transfer news: Club expects to lose Paul Pogba next summer

Manchester United are prepared for Paul Pogba to leave the club when his contract expires next summer, according to reports.

The France international is approaching the final eight months of his deal at Old Trafford.

PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid have all been linked with the midfielder, who will be free to hold talks with foreign clubs from January 1.

Reports in September suggested Pogba was now leaning towards extending his stay in Manchester.

The 28-year-old was said to have been impressed by the club's summer recruitment, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

But United's disappointing start to the season may have led Pogba to have a change of heart.

His agent Mino Raiola recently revealed that no progress has been made in talks between the player and the club.

And according to ESPN, United have now accepted that Pogba is likely to walk away for nothing next summer.

They have accepted that the former Juventus star will not sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

United are not alarmed by this and will begin planning for life after Pogba in the coming weeks.

There is the option of cashing in on the Frenchman in January instead of losing him for free in June.

But the report states that United would rather keep hold of Pogba for the remainder of the campaign.

Selling him midway through the season would leave them even shorter of midfield options.

And United would struggle to find a player of Pogba's quality to replace him in January.

Madrid, PSG, Juventus and any other suitors will welcome this development, and Raiola will no doubt be reaching out to all of them soon.

Pogba will play no part in Manchester United's Premier League game against Tottenham on Saturday.

He will serve a three-match domestic ban as a result of the red card he was shown for a poor tackle on Naby Keita in United's 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool last weekend.

