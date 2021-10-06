Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to prioritise new right-back in January

Manchester United will target a right-back when the transfer window reopens in January, according to reports.

The Red Devils were one of the busiest Premier League teams in the summer market, bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

They were linked with numerous other players before the window closed on August 31, with Kieran Trippier chief among them.

United wanted to sign the England international to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Trippier's versatility was also valued; the Atletico Madrid man can play as a wing-back and on the left-hand side of the defence.

But United were unable to get a deal over the line, despite Trippier's desire to return to the northwest of England.

Atletico wanted £30m for the defender and United were unwilling to spend that much on a player who turned 31 in September.

They still want to sign another right-back, though, and are poised to renew their efforts in January.

That is according to a report by 90min which states that United will listen to offers for Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese currently serves as the deputy to Wan-Bissaka but Solskjaer wants to upgrade his options in that area of the pitch.

It is unlikely that United will return for Trippier, who remains a key part of an Atletico team fighting to retain the La Liga title and win the Champions League.

They are now looking at younger options, and Rangers teenager Nathan Patterson is a player the club's scouts admire.

Max Aarons of Norwich is another right-back who has attracted the attention of United.

Scouts are also closely monitoring Ethan Laird's progress at Swansea, but United are unlikely to cut short his loan spell in south Wales.

January tends to be a difficult time to do business, though, and the Red Devils could therefore be thwarted in their attempts to sign another right-back in the middle of the campaign.

