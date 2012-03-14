Mancini: Tevez could return to face Chelsea

The 28-year old striker hasn't played for City since Mancini claimed the Argentinian refused to warm up against Bayern Munich.

Tevez recently apologised "sincerely and unreservedly" for his conduct at City and has recently turned out twice for the Blues' reserve side, scoring against Bolton.

When discussing whether Tevez could return against Chelsea, Mancini said: "If Carlo is OK then probably, but it depends on a lot of things."

The decision could hinge on the Argentinian's fitness, with Mancini admitting: "We will see in the next week. It depends on Carlo."

City have recently fallen behind rivals Manchester United in the title race and go into the second leg of their Europa League last 16 clash with Sporting Lisbon a goal behind.

Mancini will be hoping that if Tevez does return to the first team, he recaptures the form that has seen him score 44 times in 69 league games for the Citizens.

Tevez is not eligible for City's Europa League contest on Thursday as he is not registered to play in the competition.

By Michael Crocombe