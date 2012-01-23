Marseille defender Mbia missing for month

The Cameroon defender picked up the injury in Sunday's 3-1 French Cup extra-time win against Ligue 2 side Le Havre.

Mbia now faces a race to be fit for the Champions League first knockout round first leg at home to Inter Milan on February 22.

Marseille are also currently without centre-back Souleymane Diawara who is playing for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.