Marseille defender Mbia missing for month
By app
Olympique Marseille will be without Stephane Mbia for about a month because of a thigh problem, the Ligue 1 team said on their website on Monday.
The Cameroon defender picked up the injury in Sunday's 3-1 French Cup extra-time win against Ligue 2 side Le Havre.
Mbia now faces a race to be fit for the Champions League first knockout round first leg at home to Inter Milan on February 22.
Marseille are also currently without centre-back Souleymane Diawara who is playing for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.
