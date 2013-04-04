Trending

Marseille's Valbuena ruled out for 10-12 days

Olympique Marseille winger Mathieu Valbuena has been ruled out of action for up to 12 days with a groin injury, the Ligue 1 team said on Thursday.

"Mathieu Valbuena felt a pain on Wednesday and a scan showed that he had a groin injury. He will be out for 10-12 days," OM said on their website.

Marseille are second in the standings with 54 points from 30 games, seven points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

They take on Girondins Bordeaux on Friday.