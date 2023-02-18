Mason Mount among five Chelsea players up for sale as clear-out planned – report

Chelsea (opens in new tab) will reportedly entertain offers for five big-name players this summer, with departures said to be 'inevitable' as they prepare to spend big once again.

The Blues splashed out more than £300m during an extravagant January transfer window, in which they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica (opens in new tab) for £106.8m.

That spending only looks set to continue in the next window – and, as such, something of a clear-out is to be expected. According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), Chelsea will look to offload Mason Mount, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

(Image credit: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

Ziyech – whose current deal runs until June 2025 – was due to leave Chelsea last month, but the winger's proposed loan switch to PSG (opens in new tab) collapsed on deadline day as the Blues submitted the incorrect paperwork three times (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Everton (opens in new tab) were in talks over a permanent deal for Gallagher (opens in new tab), but the midfielder was said to have no interest in joining the Toffees.

Aubameyang – who is contracted until the end of next season – was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge earlier this month – reports in France claimed that MLS outfit Los Angeles FC had agreed a loan for the striker (opens in new tab) – having been left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad for the rest of the season. Graham Potter has insisted that the 33-year-old does have a future with the Blues (opens in new tab), however.

Speculation that Mount could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge has intensified in recent weeks, with the England international reported to have rejected a new deal in a disagreement over wages (opens in new tab).

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season, as is fellow Blues academy product Ruben Loftus-Cheek – who has been a regular this term, making 16 starts in all competitions.

(Image credit: DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Despite bringing in eight new faces last month, Chelsea offloaded just two players: Jorginho moved to Arsenal (opens in new tab) in a £12m deal – while youngster Jude Soonsup-Bell also headed to North London, joining Tottenham (opens in new tab).

N'Golo Kante is the only Blues first-team regular out of contract this summer – although Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic will all enter the final 12 months of their deals.

