Mazzarri wins appeal against Chelsea ban

Mazzarri missed the first leg, which Napoli won 3-1, after UEFA gave him a two-game ban for pushing an opponent in a group game against Villarreal.

Famous in Serie A for his distinctive mullet haircut, he has performed superbly in turning the Naples club into a Champions League team and success for his side at Stamford Bridge, as well as for Inter Milan who face Olympique Marseille, will mean three Italian and no English clubs in the last eight.