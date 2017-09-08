Mbappe revels in debut PSG goal
Paris Saint-Germain ran riot at Metz as Kylian Mbappe announced himself at his new club with a goal.
Kylian Mbappe was delighted to kick off his Paris Saint-Germain career with a goal in Friday's 5-1 thrashing of Metz in Ligue 1.
The Monaco loanee, whose move is set to be made permanent for next season, netted on debut to put PSG 2-1 ahead after Benoit Assou-Ekotto had been sent off for a strong challenge on the teenager.
Edinson Cavani scored twice, while Neymar and Lucas Moura were also on target for Unai Emery's men, affording Mbappe – who fired home after his attempted pass to Neymar fell back to his feet from Ivan Balliu's failed clearance – an enjoyable maiden outing for the title favourites.
"It was a beautiful goal for my first," the 18-year-old told Canal +. "I wanted to make a pass to Ney, [but] the defender intercepted and I was quicker to react than my opponent and shot with power.
"I always said I wanted to play with great players. I'm evolving with the best in the championship and perhaps in Europe. I learn from their movements and professionalism to do my best on the field.
"All I wanted was to be on the field, the coach made that decision. I enjoyed it. I am happy, I am happy with what I did."
Job well done, guys!September 8, 2017
Metz had been causing their star-studded visitors problems before Assou-Ekotto's controversial second-half dismissal, with Emmanuel Riviere having cancelled out Cavani's opener.
Questioned on whether the former Tottenham defender deserved to see red after apparently winning the ball, Mbappe – who rolled around somewhat theatrically afterwards – added: "When you are in action it is hard to judge.
"I did not see him coming, he tackled me and it could have been more dangerous.
"Red? I do not know, but it was dangerous. I do not blame him, it was probably in the spirit of the game."
Next up for PSG is a trip to Celtic as they begin their Champions League campaign, which is where the pressure is really on Emery to deliver.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.