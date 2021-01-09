Mikel Arteta tips Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe to emulate Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden

Mikel Arteta has tipped Emile Smith Rowe to follow in the footsteps of Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho.

Smith Rowe has emerged as a key part of a more youthful-looking Arsenal side in recent weeks.

The attacking midfielder has impressed in a run of three consecutive victories that has eased the pressure on Arteta.

And the Spaniard believes Smith Rowe has the potential to match the likes of Foden and Sancho, who are now first-team regulars at big clubs and England internationals.

"He has huge potential. He really wants it and he has the personality when he goes on the field to express and play the way he can play," Arteta, who worked with Foden and Sancho at Manchester City, said.

"To do it in a consistent way is a different thing. The boys that you mentioned, they've done it. It's true that they're ahead in their development phase because they've played many more minutes and games in the last two seasons.

"But he is capable of doing that. Whether he's going to do it will depend on how he continues to develop, how he takes the chance that he has in front of him and how much we can help him to achieve that.

“A lot of things have happened to him in the past year. He needs to establish himself here, he needs to be successful here, he needs to really find his role and his position in the team and in the club.

"That will help him to have a clear path. We really believe in him. He needs to have no fear and go for it, because he has the quality."

"Sometimes a team is a little bit concerned and has some fear because of the results, because of the pressure.

"I think they [younger players like Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka] were really helpful because they were re-energising to the team. They pushed the team into a different direction and a different rhythm as well.

"But, of course, the young players need that solidity, experience and maturity that the older players bring. It's a good combination."

Arsenal face Newcastle in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.

NOW READ

FEATURE 8 players Mauricio Pochettino could sign at Paris Saint-Germain

TRANSFERS Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

FEATURE Every Chelsea manager of the Roman Abramovich era: where are they now?