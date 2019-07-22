Monday's big transfer rumours: Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all in for Ukrainian starlet

What the papers say

Hopes of a return to the Premier League for Gareth Bale appear to be fading, amid reports that Manchester United and Tottenham have both closed the door on a big-money move for the Wales international. The Daily Mail reports that a combination of age and injury problems has put both clubs off signing a player who earns £600,000 prt week before tax. The Telegraph claims the 29-year-old Bale could instead be heading to China, reporting that Beijing Guoan are interested in making Bale the highest-paid player in Chinese football history. The Independent, meanwhile, suggests Paris Saint-Germain could be preparing a swap deal for Bale that would send Neymar to the Bernabeu.

Laurent Koscielny has reportedly agreed terms with Ligue 1 side Rennes. The Sun says reports in France suggest the Arsenal captain is to meet Gunners officials in the next two days to seek a termination of his current contract. It is thought the defender will cost around £10 million, the paper adds.

Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny is said to have agreed terms for a move to Rennes (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of signing £80 million-rated Harry Maguire. The Metro says they have made a breakthrough in talks with Leicester after struggling to reach an agreement.

Arsenal are confident of completing a loan deal for Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos, according to the Daily Mirror. The Gunners have held lengthy talks with the Spanish side and are very hopeful of getting the deal over the line, the paper reports. Tottenham have also been linked with a move for the 22-year-old.

Spain’s Dani Ceballos could be heading for Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Social media round-up

Arsenal 'face competition from European giants' from Wilfried Zahahttps://t.co/qgH14nESp3pic.twitter.com/6iW5RFdI7Y— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 22, 2019

Nathaniel Clyne lined-up to replace Wan-Bissakahttps://t.co/TBYTxekxgy— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) July 21, 2019

Players to watch

Mykola Shaparenko: Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have reportedly all joined the race for the Dynamo Kiev midfielder. The Sun says the Ukrainian’s impressive season has attracted the attentions of several Premier League sides, with West Ham also said to be interested.

A photo posted by on

Ademola Lookman: The 21-year-old is to have a medical in the next two days ahead of his return to RB Leipzig, according to the Daily Mail. Leipzig have agreed a £22.5 million deal for the Everton winger and are on the verge of signing the player they have been keen to land since his successful loan spell in the 2017/18 season, the paper adds.

NOW READ...

FEATURE Is there any point of handing in a transfer request? FourFourTwo investigates

LIST 10 incredible goals wasted in meaningless friendlies

QUIZ! Can you name Liverpool's last 50 signings?