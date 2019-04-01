Monday's big transfer rumours: Manchester United identify long-term right-back

What the papers say

Youri Tielemans could become a permanent fixture at Leicester after an impressive run with the Foxes, the Mail reports. The 21-year-old was sent out on loan to the Premie League side by Monaco and looks to have won over the fans after just seven games. Those plaudits could now extend to the Leicester hierarchy as bosses consider a £40 million bid for Belgium midfielder, the paper says.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to be prepping his team for the 2019/20 season, with Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka being considered as a possible replacement for Antonio Valencia, the Mail says. Valencia is rumoured to be heading for the exit, putting 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka on the radar of Manchester United's new boss, the paper says – though rivals Manchester City are also said to be interested in the right-back.

A photo posted by on

Uncertainty appears to be surrounding Jan Siewert’s reign at Huddersfield Town after relegation from the Premier League was confirmed this weekend, according to the Times. After a disappointing run since his appointment in January, the 36-year-old’s contract could be in doubt as the squad look to rebuild in the Championship next season.

Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck picked up an injury in November (Nick Potts/PA)

Some good news might be in store for Danny Welbeck as he recovers from a broken ankle, with Unai Emery said to be mulling a new deal for the striker, the Independent reports. The 28-year-old, who has been out of action since November, is working towards a return to training before the end of the term and could be in line for a contract extension, it is reported.

Social media round-up

Liverpool and Man Utd boost in Callum Hudson-Odoi race https://t.co/7MR1fl7zy6pic.twitter.com/PMSeFumlSk— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 1, 2019

Leicester's Wes Morgan reborn since Brendan Rodgers gave him contract extension https://t.co/Rw8wWsn4pcpic.twitter.com/MIBbpIZb4N— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 1, 2019

Players to watch

A photo posted by on

Ander Herrera: The midfielder could be left disappointed as Manchester United look unwilling to bump up the Spaniard’s salary to £200,000 a week, the Mirror reports, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Gareth Bale: 'Watch this space' appears to be the message from Zinedine Zidane as talkSPORT reports the Real Madrid boss has suggested the future of the Wales international will be decided at the end of the season, leaving clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham – and fans – awaiting the outcome.

Now read...

RANKED! The 20 greatest Premier League sides by points total

LIST 14 teams that really weren't too good to go down