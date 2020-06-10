Motherwell sign Ricki Lamie from Livingston
By PA Staff
Motherwell have completed the signing of Ricki Lamie from Livingston.
The former Airdrie and Morton defender moves to Fir Park on a two-year deal after rejecting a new contract offer from Livi.
Manager Stephen Robinson told the club’s official website: “Ricki is someone I’ve followed since watching him at Morton.
“I believe he will add to our defence and can play in numerous positions, including centre-back and left-back.
Our first new signing for 2020/21.— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) June 10, 2020
“He gives us balance to the left side and has very good Premiership experience. He’s also a good age, with great enthusiasm to keep improving, which impressed me.”
Lamie, 26, added: “I’m really looking forward to getting started and being part of the continued success of the club, on and off the pitch.
“It will be a bit strange coming in to a new club given the present circumstances, but I’m excited at being able to meet up with the boys in training soon.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.