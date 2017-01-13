Mourinho: I am calmer than Klopp

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho thinks he is calmer than opposite number Jurgen Klopp as he prepares to take on Liverpool at Old Trafford.

United have won nine consecutive matches in all competitions going into Sunday's Premier League clash as they look for a victory that would see them close within two points of their second-placed rivals.

Prior to the match, Klopp said he felt he shared "the same kind of anger" as Mourinho, with both bosses always desperate to get a positive result.

But Mourinho feels he is calmer than Klopp, even though they share the same passion.

"I just think we like to win," Mourinho said at his pre-match media conference.

"Everyone has his own personality, style and coaching and leading. Probably we have some similarities and other characteristics that make us different.

"He wants to play the game as much as I want, I am not sure if he is so calm as I am.

"With the players, everyone wants to play - that's the feeling. I'm sure that Jurgen and the Liverpool players are the same, so let's make a big match and hopefully outside the stadium everything goes well."

The fans will play a big part against Liverpool, says the manager... January 13, 2017

The reverse fixture between the two teams ended in a 0-0 Anfield draw back in October, but Mourinho says the confidence in his United team is very different now.

He said: "Results are better and that changes a lot of things. At that time, I had less time to work together with my players, now I have a little bit more and we know each other better.

"We have a certain way to think and play football. In the end, it's just one more big match - let's enjoy it.

"It's three points, plus the emotional side of it. The fans and the players that are at the club for a long time understand the feeling better than I do. But I'm here for a few months and I understand, step by step. It's a good rivalry but it's three points and no more than that."

Mourinho expects to have Zlatan Ibrahimovic (illness) and Marcos Rojo (musclular) fit to play and hopes the United support will deliver after he called for more from them ahead of the match.

"What I want is for them to be with the team," said Mourinho. "Now, it's just a question of trying to have a little bit extra in a match that, for them, means a little bit more.

"We play at home, so it's a huge percentage of our fans compared with Liverpool fans, so they can give us that little bit extra to make the game a bit more special for us."