Mourinho keen not to anger Benfica over Lindelof

Jose Mourinho is treading carefully on the subject of Manchester United's reported pursuit of Victor Lindelof as he seeks to avoid upsetting Benfica.

Sweden international Lindelof was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during the January transfer window, but a move never materialised.

However, it is thought United have not given up hopes of signing the 22-year-old and are ready to reignite their interest during the close-season.

But Mourinho was in no mood to confirm whether he wants to sign Lindelof, stressing it would be unfair on Benfica boss Rui Vitoria to publicly announce his intention to lure the centre-back to Old Trafford.

"I will not say whether I want Lindelof or not," Mourinho told Maisfutebol. "I think it would be wrong.

"Rui would not be happy with another club's manager talking about one of his players, the president would not be happy to see that.

"Lindelof is theirs and while he remains theirs, he is theirs."

The defender has a contract with Benfica until June 2021.