Mourinho is more of a winner – Montella admires Manchester United boss

Vincenzo Montella saluted the winning mentality of Jose Mourinho ahead of Sevilla and Manchester United's meeting in the Champions League, calling the Portuguese coach "more of a winner".

The Italian will take charge of his first Champions League game with the Spanish club when United visit the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday, having taken over from the sacked Eduardo Berizzo in December.

Sevilla have been erratic under Montella's guidance, picking up two commendable victories over Atletico Madrid, while also conceding five goals in defeats to Eibar and bitter rivals Real Betis.

Up next in LaLiga is a trip to Las Palmas on Saturday and, when asked about the difference in challenge between the Canary Islands club and United, Montella highlighted Mourinho.

"Mourinho is more of a winner than any of us," Montella told reporters on Friday. "He's coaching in a way that gets in the mind of the player to get the best out of them.

"I like [Las Palmas coach] Paco Jemez because his team has identity. They always look to play and are organised without the ball.

"They're two different philosophies, but if I wanted to be like either of them it would be for Mourinho's capacity to win, respecting Paco of course, who has a career trajectory more similar to mine."