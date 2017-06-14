My position is centre-back - No doubts for Lindelof over Manchester United role

Victor Lindelof has designs on establishing himself at centre-back for Manchester United after becoming the most expensive defender in the Old Trafford club's history.

Lindelof penned a four-year deal, with the option of another year, on Wednesday to become Jose Mourinho's first signing of the close season for an initial fee of €35million.

That could climb to €45m if performance-related add-ons are activated and the Sweden international is hopeful the United faithful will warm to his ball-playing style.

"I think I’m quite a calm player," he told MUTV. "I like to have the ball at my feet. I think I’m good with the ball.

"I think I’m quite good at reading the game and I give my players in front of me quite a calmness knowing I’m back there trying to protect them as well as I can."

Join at 19:30 BST for the first interview with new arrival : June 14, 2017

The 22-year-old began his career in midfield and has also featured at right-back, but he believes he is best at the heart of defence, an area where he must now compete with the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind for a starting berth.

"Well, my position is a centre-back but I was playing right-back before and started my footballing career as a midfielder," he added.

"But I see myself as a central defender. I feel most comfortable there."