Nani backs Villas-Boas' Chelsea switch

Villas-Boas arrived at Stamford Bridge last month, returning to the club where he had previously worked as a scout under Jose Mourinho.

The 33-year-old coach enjoyed great success during his 12 months in charge of FC Porto, winning the Portuguese title Portuguese Cup and Europa League, and Nani feels the time is right for his countryman to try his hand at the Premier League.

"Villas-Boas did well to trade the Portuguese League for the Premier League," the 24-year-old Portugal international told SIC.

"Chelsea are an excellent club, it is fair to try his luck because it is always a dream job.

"I understand Villas-Boas, it is always a difficult decision to leave the club who are in your heart."

Villas-Boas will be under intense pressure to succeed at Stamford Bridge. His €15 million move to London was a record fee for a manager, and predecessor Carlo Ancelotti was sacked at the end of a trophy-less second season at Stamford Bridge, despite securing the club's first ever domestic double in his first.